ESPN recently updated its recruiting rankings for the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. Illinois recruiting targets are littered among the prospects ESPN considers the best in the country. Here's the full breakdown, including one signed player in the 2023 class and one committed player in the 2024 class:
Class of 2023
65. Amani Hansberry, 6-7, 225, C; Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
Class of 2024
1. Tre Johnson, 6-6, 184, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas)
6. Johnuel Fland, 6-2, 175, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
7. Karter Knox, 6-5, 180, SG; Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
8. Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
11. Isaiah Elohim, 6-4, 185, SF; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
16. Asa Newell, 6-9, 195, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
17. Bryson Tucker, 6-7, 180, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.)
22. John Bol, 7-0, 210, C; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
27. Morez Johnson Jr., 6-9, 210, PF; St. Rita
47. Ryan Jones, 6-8, 230, C; The Rock School (Fla.)
50. Kon Knueppel, 6-5, 200, SG; Milwaukee Lutheran (Wis.)
53. Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SF; Overtime Elite
56. Curtis Givens, 6-2, 170, PG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
58. Jaiden Glover, 6-5, 180, SF; The Patrick School (N.J.)
60. Juke Harris, 6-3, 185, SG; Salisbury (N.C.)
61. Drew McKenna, 6-6, 180, SF; Glenelg (Md.)
62. Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 190, SG; Combine Academy (N.C.)
74. Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 185, SF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
85. Jared Harris, 6-3, 170, PG; Silsbee (Texas)
99. Peyton Marshall, 6-11, 310, C; Kell (Ga.)
Class of 2025
3. Koa Peat, 6-7, 215, PF; Perry (Ariz.)
5. Darryn Peterson, 6-5, 185, SG; Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
9. Tyler Jackson, 6-0, 165, PG; St. Frances Academy (Md.)
18. Trey McKenney, 6-4, 220, SF; St. Mary's Preparatory (Mich.)
22. Jerry Easter, 6-4, 185, PG; Emmanuel Christian School (Ohio)
35. Sadiq White, 6-8, 195, PF; Myers Park (N.C.)
36. B.J. Davis-Ray, 6-5, 180, SF; Link Academy (Mo.)
44. Cam Ward, 6-6, 185, SF; Largo (Md.)
50. Colt Langdon, 6-7, 210, PF; Millbrook (N.C.)
51. Bryce Heard, 6-5, 180, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
54. Kai Rogers, 6-9, 250, C; Wauwatosa West (Wis.)
Class of 2026
15. Chidi Nwigwe, 6-5, 180, SF; Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
19. Adam Oumiddoch, 6-5, 180, SF; Bishop O'Connell (Va.)