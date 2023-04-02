College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illinois Indiana Basketball

Jayden Epps shoots over Trayce Jackson-Davis during Saturday’s game in Bloomington, Ind. Epps had 12 points in the Illini’s 71-68 loss.

 Michael Conroy/AP

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Jayden Epps and Brandon Lieb entered the transfer portal earlier this week. The first Illinois players to leave this offseason and third and fourth total after Skyy Clark (Louisville) and Zacharie Perrin (back to France) bailed during the season.

It didn't take long for interested programs to come calling on Epps and Lieb. The portal portion of the offseason is, as Illinois coach Brad Underwood puts it, speed dating. Interest comes fast. Wanes perhaps just as fast as more players enter the portal. It's up to nearly 1,200 now in not quite three weeks. 

Epps, unsurprisingly, has all high major suitors. Lieb's list is mostly low and mid-major teams, but with Auburn, LSU and (soon to be in the Big 12) Memphis in the mix.

