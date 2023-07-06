Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish updates his Top 25 and 1 every day during the college basketball season. The way college basketball has changed in the last several years in terms of roster building, the offseason version of the Top 25 and 1 has gotten regular updates, too.
If you're a regular listener of CBS Sports' "Eye on College Basketball Podcast" you'll remember that Parrish was at the wheel of the Illinois bandwagon for a brief time last season. He's hit Version 19.0 of his offseason Top 25 and 1, and while he's not necessarily driving the Illini bandwagon just yet he does have them ranked at No. 23.
"I recognize the Illini didn't quite live up to expectations last season — but they still finished 35th at KenPom and were never lower than 40th at any point in the season. That's not bad. Now three of the top four scorers from that team are back. And Quincy Guerrier is a nice addition. And Brad has guided Illinois to three straight NCAA Tournaments.
"So are the Illini undeniably a preseason top 25 team? Maybe not. But you can reasonably put them there. And I'm comfortable with giving a team that's finished top 35 at KenPom in four straight seasons the benefit of the doubt."
Whether Illinois winds up in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 come mid-October is the question. I've got a vote, and, for me, the Illini are right on the borderline of winding up on my preseason ballot.
The return of Terrence Shannon Jr., Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja — those three of four leading scorers from last season Parrish mentioned — is certainly a positive. So are transfer additions in Guerrier, Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon.
For me, it all hinges on who runs the point. Ty Rodgers would appear to be the leading candidate this summer after Illinois came up empty at that position in the transfer portal (so far). It's a big ask for the sophomore, who played a varied role in 2022-23 with a little bit of time with the ball in his hands. If Rodgers winds up being exactly what the Illini needed, I'll look silly for not having them in the preseason top 25 for a fourth straight season.
And now for a little Illinois history with the AP Top 25 ...
- The Illini have appeared in the preseason AP Top 25 a total of 19 times. That includes nine times in the top 10 with a high of No. 2 in the 1984-85 season.
- Those 19 preseason AP Top 25 appearances tie the Illini with Virginia and Texas for 26th all time. Kentucky has the most with 55.
- The Illini are tied for 10th all time with Michigan State with 490 total AP Top 25 appearances. Kentucky again ranks first for 949.
- Illinois has spent 17 total weeks ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Fifteen of those weeks came during the 2004-05 season. The 1988-89 and 1951-52 teams were ranked No. 1 for one week apiece. All three of those teams reached the Final Four.