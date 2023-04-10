Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The list of transfer portal winners that ran in this space Sunday morning? Add Georgetown to the mix. The Hoyas hit big (twice) on Sunday evening with commitments from Illinois guard Jayden Epps and North Carolina wing Dontrez Styles. The former was a part-time starter and one of the Illini's top five scorers, while the latter didn't play much for the Tar Heels but was actually productive when he got extended run.
Hoya saxa🐶 #Committed pic.twitter.com/9G4CZysrYR— Jayden Epps (@Jaydenepps_) April 10, 2023
Epps landing on the Hilltop wasn't exactly a surprise. While North Carolina State also made a push for the 6-foot-2 guard, Epps has a history with new Georgetown coach Ed Cooley. The Norfolk, Va., native committed to Cooley when he was the coach at Providence in March 2021 before changing his mind and decommitting about two months later.
The tentative plan at the time of Epps' commitment to Providence was that he would reclassify up and join the Friars for the 2021-22 season. That didn't happen, of course, with Epps spending that year at Combine Academy (N.C.) and eventually landing in Champaign.
Now Epps will get his chance to play for Cooley, who replaced Georgetown legend Patrick Ewing as the Hoyas' coach. Ewing was fired following the 2022-23 season after going 75-109 overall and 28-81 in the Big East in six mostly dismal seasons.
In other transfer news, Illinois lost another player to the portal. Walk-on guard Paxton Warden announced his departure Sunday afternoon. A state champion at Glenbard West in 2021-22, Warden played 15 total minutes in 10 games and finished his Illini career with two points scored.
Warden is the seventh player from the 2022-23 Illinois roster to leave the program. Others making that move were Skyy Clark, Zacharie Perrin, Epps, Brandon Lieb, fellow walk-on Connor Serven and RJ Melendez.