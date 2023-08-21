Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Justin Harmon is often the third transfer mentioned when discussing Illinois' offseason additions. There just seems to be more hype around Marcus Domask (in theory, brings much needed shooting) and Quincy Guerrier (his recruitment was his third by the Illini). Maybe it's because he plays the same position, nominally, as returning leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr.
But Harmon flashed some of what he's capable of during Illinois' trip to Spain. The Utah Valley transfer guard averaged 10 points, five rebounds, 2.3 steals and two assists in the three games. While he didn't shoot it well, missing all six of his three-point attempts, most of the team had similar shooting woes.
"Justin's a guy that is a very, very capable scorer," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He didn't shoot the ball well, but he was (34 percent) three-point shooter last year. The ball finds Justin. He's just always in the right spot. The ball finds him. That's a knack. That doesn't happen for everybody. He's always in the right position. He had his hands in and came up with loose balls and steals. Defensively, I think he's got a chance to be an elite, elite defender. He's continuing to grow there and learn. At his size, he's a very good offensive rebounder. And, like I said, the ball just ends up in his hands. That's a unique quality to have."