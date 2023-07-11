From left, Kota Gill and his father, ‘Flyin’ Illini’ great Kendall Gill, catch up with UI men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood catch up before the second wave of golfers start Monday during Gill’s annual golf outing at the UI Golf Course in Savoy. The event’s 34th edition will add to the more than $600,000 raised for Cunningham Children’s Home and has brought Gill and his family back to Champaign every summer. ‘If I commit to something, then I commit to it,’ Gill said. ‘That’s why I’m here each and every year. You guys have gotten an opportunity to watch my kids grow up. They’ve been out here since they were 1 year old. Now here we are and they’re 16 and 14. They know this is a family tradition to come down each and every year. It’s such a good cause, and it also teaches my kids how important it is to take care of the community.”