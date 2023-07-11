Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kendall Gill was back in Champaign-Urbana on Monday along with his wife Wendy and sons Phoenix and Kota. It's an annual summer trip for the Gill family, and the 34th edition of Gill's golf outing in support of Cunningham Children's Home drew two waves of golfers and will add to the more than $600,000 raised when Gill started the event as a recent Illinois grad.
"If I commit to something, then I commit to it,” Gill said. "That’s why I’m here each and every year. You guys have gotten an opportunity to watch my kids grow up. They’ve been out here since they were 1 year old. Now here we are and they’re 16 and 14. They know this is a family tradition to come down each and every year. It’s such a good cause, and it also teaches my kids how important it is to take care of the community."
Gill isn't the only constant at the golf outing. Mary Henson has kept up with her own appearances. She first attended with her husband, former Illinois coach Lou Henson, and has continued after his passing.
"Mrs. Henson is the queen," Gill said. "We can't have the outing without her coming out. Back when Coach Henson was alive he came out and supported it each and every year. We also partnered up on some fundraisers for a facility on the Cunningham Children's campus. She was like a second mom to me when I played here at the U of I and took care of all the players. It's always wonderful to see here."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also made an appearance at the golf outing Monday and spoke to both waves of golfers.
"It's an example of everything that's right with college sports," Underwood said about Gill's continued relationship and partnership with Cunningham Children's Home. "It's an example of tremendous heart and tremendous care and passion not just for the university and the program but the community. ... He just keeps coming back. That's understanding things that are way more important than the roundball, and he's helping Cunningham Children's Home and a lot of young people that are less fortunate than him."