Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Today's Illinois-Arkansas matchup in the first round of the NCAA tournament is a classic 8/9 game. Let Razorbacks' coach Eric Musselman explain.
"Any of the 8/9 seeds across the board other than maybe Florida Atlantic, because they're an outlier, but anytime there is an 8/9 seed and it's Power Five involved, you're going to see teams that have some peaks and some valleys," Musselman said. "That's certainly been the case with us, with the injuries and being one shot or one possession away from more than a few other wins that we potentially could have had. But we also knew when we had a roster of 13 with six freshmen that there were going to be some ups and downs, and then when you have the injury and six of your 12 are freshmen that's kind of to be expected."
Musselman said he believes his team is still evolving and still improving. Enough so that the Razorbacks will be a better team than they were in their SEC tournament loss to Texas A&M.
But how do the Illini view them?
"They're a physical team," Illinois junior forward COleman Hawkins said. "They're real aggressive in their gaps, getting in the driving lanes, trying to steal your ball. They're aggressive in shot blocking, and offensively they have multiple guys who can go out and try to get a bucket. So we're going to have to really guard our man. We call it 'guard our yard.' So really locking in on defense. Isolation ball, you know, you're one-on-one. Those are a few things we have talked about so far."