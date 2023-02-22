Scott Richey
College/Prep Sports Reporter
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
RJ Melendez was quick to credit Matthew Mayer in the aftermath of his first career double-double in Monday night's win against Minnesota. Mostly for how Mayer stuck by him through his struggles most of the season. It's not the first time the Baylor transfer has drawn praise from his teammates for his impact since arriving in Champaign this past summer.
Brad Underwood also had nothing but praise for Mayer as a leader following how the veteran wing showed his continued belief in Melendez.
But what did Mayer think about that kind of praise?
"I love my guys, man," Mayer said. "I don't look at myself that way necessarily. I'm just on the team, and I'm trying to win. I just love my guys. That's really it. I'm not a self-proclaimed leader, but it means a lot that my guys care about me, too."
