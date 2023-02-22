College/Prep Sports Reporter

Matthew Mayer

Illinois wing Matthew Mayer turns the corner against Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell in Saturday’s 69-60 Illini win at State Farm Center in Champaign.

 Courtney Bay photos/Illinois athletics

RJ Melendez was quick to credit Matthew Mayer in the aftermath of his first career double-double in Monday night's win against Minnesota. Mostly for how Mayer stuck by him through his struggles most of the season. It's not the first time the Baylor transfer has drawn praise from his teammates for his impact since arriving in Champaign this past summer.

Brad Underwood also had nothing but praise for Mayer as a leader following how the veteran wing showed his continued belief in Melendez. 

But what did Mayer think about that kind of praise?

"I love my guys, man," Mayer said. "I don't look at myself that way necessarily. I'm just on the team, and I'm trying to win. I just love my guys. That's really it. I'm not a self-proclaimed leader, but it means a lot that my guys care about me, too."

