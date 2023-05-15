Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Matthew Mayer competed in the G League Elite Camp this past weekend in Chicago. The now former Illinois wing was one of 44 players invited, with Michigan State’s Joey Hauser, Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell and Clifford Omoruyi and Maryland’s Hakim Hart also representing the Big Ten.
Mayer’s team was coached by Windy City Bulls coach Henry Domercant, who, of course, is the all-time leading scorer in Eastern Illinois history. Mayer teamed up with Omoruyi, one-time Illinois recruiting targets Colin Castleton and Emanuel Miller and former Illinois State/Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves among others.
Mayer got the start in his Saturday game and played just more than 19 minutes. He finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in an 86-81 victory for his team. He shot 50 percent from the field overall, 40 percent from three-point range and 100 percent at the free throw line.
Mayer came off the bench in Sunday’s game — a 92-87 loss. He put up just three points, two rebounds, one block and one steal in just less than 18 minutes and shot 25 percent from the field overall. His only made shot was a three-pointer (in two attempts).
“Mathew Mayer is who he is,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote from Chicago after Saturday’s game. “He plays with his pedal pressed to the metal and with an unashamed amount of confidence. Mayer is a scorer; he can drive straight line to the rim or knock down jumpers off the catch or a pull-up.”
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins will be in Chicago this week for the NBA draft combine, which starts today and runs through Sunday at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. Up first is strength and agility drills and shooting drills.