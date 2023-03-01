Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Future Illinois guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn nearly helped lead Word of God to a significant comeback against YNG Dreamerz on Tuesday night in the decisive third game of their Overtime Elite semifinal series. Gibbs-Lawhorn put up 23 points, six assists and five rebounds in the 96-89 loss, shooting 43.8 overall and 100 percent at free throw line. Missing all eight of his three-pointers after shooting 39 percent from deep in the regular season was the only real rough spot. Gibbs-Lawhorn finished postseason play (five games) averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 points and 2.3 assists for the Holy Rams.
Here's some extra from my conversation with the 6-foot-1 guard earlier this week:
On Illinois
I just like Coach Underwood. I love the way he coaches. He’s a very hard coach, a strict coach. But when I have strict coaches — strict, but let me play the way I play — that’s really going to get the best out of me. It’s what’s going to bring the best out of me. I look forward to it. I honestly can’t wait. The sooner I get there, the sooner I can get better and get ready for the next level after that.
On his late December visit to Champaign
Good to see you, @DravynGibbs 🤝#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Hrm6UFdHvb— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 30, 2022
It was awesome. It was a sold out home game. It was awesome. Everyone knew who I was. After the game, I got to hang out with the players in the locker room and hang out with coach a little bit. It was awesome. They show me that family atmosphere every time I’m there.
On future teammate and fellow '23 recruit Amani Hansberry
I like Amani a lot, actually. The game before I left Montverde we actually played Amani’s team, and Amani had like 20 points and five rebounds. He had a monster game. Seeing that, me and him at Illinois is going to be a problem — a good problem. Outside of the game, we were hanging out and building our connection early.