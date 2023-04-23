Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
I spent all day Saturday at Atkins Golf Club covering Illinois men’s golf at home for the first time ever. Even saw Brad Underwood braving the chilly temperatures to watch the Illini golfers in their first home tournament in a dozen years. I didn’t miss any Illinois hoops news during a long day on the golf course, though, and there will be more to come. Like adding a point guard. Other than Terrence Shannon Jr. and/or Coleman Hawkins withdrawing from the draft to return to Illinois, a portal point guard will be Underwood and Co.’s biggest offseason move, and that position is yet to be filled.
These three teams did make a recent move (or two), however. Notable ones. And joined a growing list of transfer portal winners:
North Carolina
The Tar Heels hit four portal additions with a commitment from Stanford wing Harrison Ingram. The former five-star recruit averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. Not an overly efficient two seasons, but a solid newcomer. Throw in Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan, Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers and Brown guard Paxson Wojcik, and it was almost like UNC coach Hubert Davis knew he needed to shake things up after last season’s disappointments.
Alabama
One of the top mid-major guards available this offseason is headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., with Hofstra’s Aaron Estrada committing to the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4 guard put up 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 2022-23 while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. Huge get for Nate Oats. Wichita State transfer forward Jaykwon Walton provides even more shooting after knocking down 40 percent of his threes last season and averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers.
TCU
It will be quite the rebuilt backcourt in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2023-24. The Horned Frogs landed Delaware guard Jameer Nelson Jr. fairly early in the process and have sense added Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Trey Tennyson and Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson III. Anderson is not a shooter — he’s at 26 percent from three for his career — but he’ll give TCU another ball handler next to Nelson after averaging a career high 3.4 assists last season for the Cowboys. Tennyson is a shooter. He averaged 15.7 points and shot 40 percent from deep for the Islanders.