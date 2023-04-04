Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois wasted little time in getting involved with Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon. The Chicago native and Curie grad tweeted at 9:42 a.m. that he was entering the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons in Orem, Utah. Roughly four hours later, in a tweet that has since been deleted, Harmon announced that he had received an offer from the Illini.
Harmon enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. He spent his first two seasons at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., before being recruited to Utah Valley by now former coach Mark Madsen. The nine-year pro and two-time NBA champion recently took the Cal job.
Harmon started 36 of 37 games for Utah Valley in 2022-23. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.4 minutes per game. He shot 45 percent overall and 34 percent from three-point range. The latter is an improvement from his first season at Utah Valley when he shot 29.7 percent from deep.