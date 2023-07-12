03022023-illinois-mbb-michigan-morez-johnson.jpg

Morez Johnson, a 6-foot-9 forward from St. Rita High School in Chicago, is currently Illinois’ lone commitment for the Class of 2024.

 Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

Morez Johnson Jr. was one of the breakout stars at Peach Jam last week. In as much as a consensus four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 31 in the Class of 2024 can have a "breakout" performance. The Illinois commit, Thornton senior and frontrunner for 2024 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year drew plenty of attention during the first live period of the month, but he wasn't the only Illini recruiting target to do so.

Rivals' Rob Cassidy

On Morez Johnson: "Johnson is an animal when it comes to imposing his will on opponents in the paint. He is one of the most gifted rebounders regardless of class and finishes everything around the basket regardless of if he’s aggressively hacked while doing so. Johnson spent the week at Peach jam imposing his will on defenders and racking up five double-doubles in six games."

On Jaylan Mitchell: "One of the youngest players at Peach Jam, Mitchell is a class-of-2027 prospect that is yet to play his first high school game. Looking at his frame, however, you'd never take him for an incoming freshman. It should be noted that the 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward is more than just a broad-shouldered bully beating up on smaller prospects at the 15U level."

247Sports' Adam Finkelstein

On Morez Johnson: "Morez Johnson is a powerfully built big man, constant double-double threat, and versatile frontcourt defender. He’s not the tallest or most offensively skilled, but strong from head-to-toe, physical on both ends of the floor, and very efficient in his role."

On John Bol: "John Bol is one of the premier frontcourt defenders in the national class. He stands at over 7-feet tall, has long arms, and great mobility for a player his size. He not only runs the floor and moves well laterally, but he’s also a bouncy vertical athlete who gets off his quickly and can play up at the top of the box."

247Sports' Eric Bossi

On Jason Jakstys: "Playing for Breakaway Basketball at Under Armour, Jason Jakstys looked like a legitimate high major big man prospect. At 6-foot-9, he’s still a little on the lean side. But he’s got big shoulders to grow into, he can run and he’s a pretty competitive dude with a well-rounded overall skill set."

On Morez Johnson: "In Johnson, we are talking about a big guy who knows he’s a big guy and plays like one. I loved his physicality in the paint, the way he attacked rebounds at their highest point with both hands and how much confidence he showed."

On Jackson McAndrew: "After an incredibly hot start to his week playing with Howard Pulley in the PIT, Jackson McAndrew came back down to Earth a little bit in terms of three-point shooting. Still, the 6-foot-8 (maybe even a little bigger) forward proved again that he’s among the elite jump shooters in the class of 2024."

