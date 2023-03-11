Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Bummed that Illinois' stay in the Big Ten tournament was one and done? Live within a reasonable distance of State Farm Center? There's still basketball to watch before the Illini try and figure out if they're actually built for March or not next week in the NCAA tournament.
As in, get to Champaign for the Class 1A-4A state championship games. Namely the Class 2A title game if you're an Illinois fan that wants a glimpse of Class of 2024 recruiting target Cole Certa. The 6-foot-5 guard and his Bloomington Central Catholic teammates will face DePaul Prep at 12:45 p.m. for the 2A title.
Certa, who picked up his Illinois offer, earlier this year is the only current uncommitted junior in the state with said Illini offer. St. Rita's Morez Johnson Jr., who was at Thursdays game against Penn State and got a cheer from the pro-Illinois crowd at the United Center when he was shown on the videoboard, is already committed to the Illini, of course.
Certa entered state tournament play averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists and shooting 48 percent overall, 36 percent from three-point range and 78 percent from free throw line. He had a slow start in Thursday's semifinal game against Rockridge but turned it on in the second half to lead the Saints to a 57-44 victory. (Seems like he'd fit right in with the Illini).
Rockridge held Certa to just three points in the first half on 1 of 5 shooting. He finished with 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting, hauled in eight rebounds and also had three assists, one steal and one block while playing all 32 minutes.