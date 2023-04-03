Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's been nearly two months since Illinois added to its recruiting board with a new offer. Class of 2024 St. John's College (D.C.) guard Daquan Davis was the last in early February until a Sunday offer to Silsbee (Texas) guard Jared Harris with assistant coach Chester Frazier the point man.
beyond blessed to say that I have received an offer from University of Illinois and thanks to the staff @CoachFrazierILL @jeurey1962 @YungClarkDean @TXHSBB @i_groove @AnalyticalCoach @JacobABrooks @BlueChipsCEO @DareonGilder @AshlyElamSports @VerbalCommits pic.twitter.com/ahsAWeg544— Jared Harris (@Thejaredharris1) April 2, 2023
Harris is one of the top guards in Texas (and the country) in his class. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The latter has him ranked the highest as the No. 52 prospect in his class.
Harris has picked up two other offers in the last month before Illinois got officially involved with Kansas offering in early March and Arizona State at the end of the month. He has other offers from South Alabama, Alabama, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, LSU, Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Washington State, SMU, Texas, Houston, TCU and Lamar.
Illinois currently has one commit in the Class of 2024 in four-star St. Rita big man Morez Johnson Jr. That's good enough for the Illini to be ranked 11th nationally and third in the Big Ten behind Rutgers and Ohio State, per 247Sports. The Scarlet Knights rank fifth nationally and have commitments from five-star wing Airious Bailey and four-star point guard Dellquan Warren. The Buckeyes check in at eighth with a commitment from four-star guard Juni Mobley.