Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Zach Hamer and Tyler Underwood were promoted together. Two young Illinois basketball staffers taking the next step in their careers simultaneously as they moved up to the rank of assistant coaches. Who better to spotlight why they're ready for that move than each other?
Underwood on Hamer: "Zach's always been someone I've had a great respect for with his basketball mind. He's someone I've certainly learned a lot from. He's super deserving. He's been a big part of our success dating back to when I was playing. Zach's always been integral and always been someone my dad has leaned on. I know he's ready for the opportunity and going to do a great job."
Hamer on Underwood: "Tyler is going to be a superstar in college basketball. His feel for people is unbelievable, and then his basketball IQ is extremely high. Most coaches, you're either plays or players, right? Tyler is kind of a unicorn in that he's got both. he's got a really good ability to interact with our guys and help them grow and communicate our message to our guys, and he also has a really, really high basketball IQ."