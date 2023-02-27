Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Ty Rodgers was open and honest after Sunday's loss at Ohio State. The Illinois freshman guard didn't shy away from the fact he thought the Illini overlooked the struggling Buckeyes. Or that he didn't think there was enough of the "every day guys" mindset happening.
Rodgers said the next step for him would be becoming more of a vocal leader. He's tried the lead by example thing so far this season, but Sunday's loss had him feeling like he needed to do more because there are still games to be played.
"We’re going to be fine," Rodgers said. "I’m completely positive with this team. We know how good we can be when we're playing. We’re not going to lose hope. We’re gong to go and get back in the gym and come back ready for Michigan."