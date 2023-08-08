Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
On3 released its updated rankings for the Class of 2024 on Monday. Illinois' class includes one four-star recruit, Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 59 overall, and one unranked three-star recruit in Jason Jakstys. Together, that in-state duo has the Illini at No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 21 nationally in the team rankings.
Notable about Johnson's ranking is On3 values him the least of the four major recruiting services. The Thornton senior is ranked 31st, 33rd and 46th by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports, respectively.
All told, Illinois has offered 42 of On3's top 150 prospects in the Class of 2024. Including Johnson, 18 are committed. The Illini are finalists for no. 42 Jaiden Glover and No. 55 Mikey Lewis
Here's the full list of Class of 2024 recruits Illinois has targeted, committed and otherwise:
2. Ace Bailey, 6-9, 210, SF; McEachern (Ga.) — RUTGERS
4. Tre Johnson, 6-5, 180, SG; Link Academy (Mo.)
7. Asa Newell, 6-9, 205, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
8. Kon Knueppel, 6-5, 205, SG; Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
11. Bryson Tucker, 6-7, 195, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.)
12. Karter Knox, 6-5, 205, SF; Overtime Elite
14. Boogie Fland, 6-3, 175, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
15. Carter Bryant, 6-8, 225, PF; Centennial (Calif.) — ARIZONA
18. Isaiah Evans, 6-6, 165, SF; North Mecklenburg (N.C.) — DUKE
19. Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 205, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
22. Jackson McAndrew, 6-9, 190, PF; Wayzata (Minn.) — CREIGHTON
29. Austin Swartz, 6-5, 180, SG; Cannon School (N.C.)
32. Curtis Givens, 6-3, 180, PG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
34. Isaiah Elohim, 6-5, 205, SG; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
35. Trent Perry, 6-4, 175, PG; Harvard Westlake (Calif.)
42. Jaiden Glover, 6-5, 190, SF; The Patrick School (N.J.)
48. Rakease Passmore, 6-5, 185, SF; Combine Academy (N.C.)
50. John Bol, 7-2, 190, C; Overtime Elite — OLE MISS
55. Mikey Lewis, 6-3, 170, SG; Prolific Prep (Calif.)
56. Jason Asemota, 6-8, 190, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) — BAYLOR
59. Morez Johnson Jr., 6-8, 205, PF; Thornton — ILLINOIS
61. James Brown, 6-9, 210, C; Link Academy (Mo.) — NORTH CAROLINA
62. Peyton Marshall, 7-0, 310, C; Kell (Ga.)
63. Paul McNeil, 6-6, 185, SF; Richmond (N.C.) — NORTH CAROLINA STATE
67. Jamari Phillips, 6-4, 185, SG; Compass Prep (Ariz.) — ARIZONA
68. David Castillo, 6-1, 170, PG; Sunrise Christian (Kan.) — KANSAS STATE
71. Elijah Moore, 6-3, 170, SG; Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) — SYRACUSE
72. Chase McCarty, 6-5, 200, SF; IMG Academy (Fla.)
74. Dallas Thomas, 6-8, 175, SF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.) — CLEMSON
76. Darrion Sutton, 6-9, 170, SF; Overtime Elite
81. Jared Harris, 6-3, 160, CG; Silsbee (Texas)
91. Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF; Metamora — IOWA
93. Juke Harris, 6-6, 175, SF; Salisbury (N.C.) — WAKE FOREST
97. RJ Jones, 6-8, 215, PF; The Rock School (Fla.)
99. Josiah Moseley, 6-6, 180, PF; Stony Point (Texas)
101. Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-5, 185, SG; Brewster Academy (N.H.) — IOWA STATE
104. Jonathan Powell, 6-6, 180, SG; Centerville (Ohio) — XAVIER
116. Jahki Howard, 6-6, 180, SF; Overtime Elite
125. Larry Johnson, 6-4, 175, SG; Southern California Academy (Calif.)
128. Dwayne Pierce, 6-5, 190, SF; Christ The King (N.Y.) — IOWA STATE
129. Qin Pang, 6-9, 230, PF; Christ The King (N.Y.)
132. Daquan Davis, 6-1, 185, PG; Overtime Elite — PROVIDENCE
141. Dillon Battie, 6-7, 195, PF; Lancaster (Texas)