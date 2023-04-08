Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood wasn't kidding when he said he wanted this year's Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA to have a Big Ten theme. Fellow Big Ten coaches Fran McCaffery and Fred Hoiberg were the first announced guests for the Kickin' Cancer dinner and auction. Then Tom Izzo. And now, with the event just three days away, Matt Painter.
Less than 100 tickets remain for Tuesday's event hosted by Underwood, who received the 2023 Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award for his efforts in support of the fight against cancer.
Kickin' Cancer dinner and auction at Gordyville USA. Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood, the 2023 recipient of the Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award for his commitment to the fight against cancer, will now welcome four of his Big Ten coaching peers to town as special guests at this year's fundraiser.
The program will run from 5:30-9 p.m. and includes dinner, both silent and live auctions. Tickets can be purchased online at coachesvscancerillinois.com.
Last year's event, which featured former Illinois coaches Lon Kruger and Bill Self as the special guests, was a sold out affair with more than 1,200 fans in attendance raising nearly $300,000. Seating capacity has increased this year to 1,400 with a sellout approaching.