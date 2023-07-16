Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Phoenix Gill didn't play much at St. Ignatius in the 2021-22 season. But the freshman guard was there every step of the way as the Wolfpack made the first state tournament appearance in school history. Gill's role grew in 2022-23, as St. Ignatius made it back to Champaign and a second straight state tournament. He averaged 11.7 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists and had something of a combo guard role. Some on the ball, but more off.
Heading into his junior season, Gill said his game has grown in several areas.
"Coming in from my freshman year, I was a catch-and-shoot guy," said the oldest son of Flyin' Illini Kendall Gill. "I really wasn't handling the ball that much. This season I've been taking more of the handling duties and being more of a point guard, shooting guard, combo guard type of player. I feel like I've really improved on that part and also have been getting better on my shooting and defense. Just an overall better player."
An overall better player that can hold his own against his dad.
"He's surpassed me," Kendall Gill said. "I can't beat him anymore."
Phoenix Gill said that's been the case basically since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's the first time I actually beat him in a real game," said the younger Gill. "I think I could do more damage against him now. He doesn't try to play me. Of course, he wants to keep that title. He doesn't want to get embarrassed out there. I don't think he could beat me anymore. That's just how it is."