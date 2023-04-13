Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The interest in Illinois transfer RJ Melendez is high. Even after the 6-foot-7 sophomore guard had a disappointing 2022-23 season (at least offensively). How high? Try nearly two dozen interested teams.
UVA
Georgia
UCF
Creighton
VT
ASU
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Dayton
Kansas St
FAU
Chicago St
Iowa St
Colorado St
SMU
Georgetown
FSU
UF
St John’s
New Mexico
DePaul
Mississippi St
South Carolina
There are some interesting programs on that list. Arkansas, of course, got an up close look at Melendez during one of his best performances of the season. The now former Illinois guard put up 10 points, six rebounds and three assists and even made a pair of three-pointers in the Illini's first round exit in the NCAA tournament against the Razorbacks.
Other NCAA tournament teams interested in Melendez include Florida Atlantic, Virginia, Creighton, Arizona State, Kansas State and Iowa State. The Cavaliers' Tony Bennett also got an in person look at Melendez when Virginia played Illinois in Las Vegas last November.
Some of the interested teams have already made moves in the portal. Florida is working on a rather complete reset for year two of the Todd Golden era with three transfer commitments so far in Marshall center Micah Handlogten, Yale forward E.J. Jarvis and Iona point guard Walter Clayton Jr.
Georgetown is on the list of active portal participants, too, and if the interest is mutual Melendez would wind up playing with Jayden Epps again. The Illinois freshman announced his commitment to new coach Ed Cooley and the Hoyas last weekend. Georgetown from Texas guard Rowan Brumbaugh and North Carolina wing Dontez Styles.