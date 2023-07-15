Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Class of 2025 rankings from On3 were expanded at the end of June. Updated, too, with spring and summer evaluations sending some players soaring up the rankings and others settling into a new spot a little further down than previously occupied.
Illinois has added to its 2025 recruiting board extensively in the last few months. Forty total prospects from the class now boast an Illini offer. Most of them — we're talking 80 percent — are now ranked in On3's Top 150. A few rankings of note:
— Illinois' top-ranked target is No. 3 Darryn Peterson, who maintains that spot behind the back-and-forth battle between Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer. Peterson, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio), averaged 31 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Royals and was a First Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American in 2022-23.
— Koa Peat, the No. 8 overall recruit, remains an intriguing prospect given his ties to Champaign. His dad, Todd, is a Champaign native and Champaign Central grad. Perhaps going against Illinois, of course, is none of Koa Peat's many college athlete siblings, including older brother Todd (a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft pick) wound up back in C-U. Koa Peat was also a First Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American for Perry (Ariz.) and put up 19.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and three assists per game in the Pumas' run to a 30-1 season and second straight state title.
— Other MaxPreps Sophomore All-Americans on Illinois' recruiting board include Jerry Easter II (Second Team), Trey McKenney (Third Team) and Jackson Keith, Nikolas Khamenia, Sadiq White, Cameron Ward and Zymicah Wilkins (honorable mention). All are in the On3 Top 150, with McKenney checking in at No. 9 overall. Easter, who scored at least 30 points in 16 games this past season and averaged 32.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.1 assists for state champion Emmanuel Christian (Ohio), is ranked at No. 44 in the class.
— The only Illinois native that is set to play for an IHSA eligible team in 2023-24 in the On3 Top 150 is Kenwood wing Aleks Alston at No. 74. Former Joliet West standout Jeremiah Fears, who will play at Compass Prep (Ariz.) next season ranks 38th, Chicago native turned Montverde Academy (Fla.) wing Bryce Heard is 64th and Chi Prep teammates Mike Jones and Tristian Ford are ranked 142nd and 146th, respectively.
Here's the full complement of ranked Illini targets:
3. Darryn Petersen, 6-5, 175, SG, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
8. Koa Peat, 6-7, 200, PF, Perry (Ariz.)
9. Trey McKenney, 6-5, 205, SG, St. Mary's (Mich.)
11. Efeosa Oliogu, 6-5, 200, SG, United Scholastic Academy (Ont.)
17. Will Riley, 6-7, 180, SF, The Phelps School (Pa.)
26. Tyler Jackson, 6-1, 160, CG, St. Frances Academy (Md.)
27. Nate Ament, 6-8, 170, SF, Colgan (Va.)
31. Nikolas Khamenia, 6-7, 180, SF, Harvard Westlake (Calif.)
35. Kiyan Anthony, 6-4, 185, SG, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
37. Shon Abaev, 6-7, 185, SF, Calvary Christian (Fla.)
38. Jeremiah Fears, 6-1, 165, PG, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
41. Sadiq "AJ" White, 6-8, 180, PF, Myers Park (N.C.)
44. Jerry Easter II, 6-3, 180, PG, La Lumiere School (Ind.)
47. Jordan Scott, 6-5, 165, SG, South Lakes (Va.)
52. Kai Rogers, 6-10, 225, C, Wauwatosa West (Wis.)
53. Nikola Bundalo, 6-9, 205, PF, Green (Ohio)
55. Jayden Forsythe, 6-5, SG, Westtown School (Pa.)
60. BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, 175, SG, Link Academy (Mo.)
61. Jalen Reece, 5-10, 155, PG, Oak Ridge (Fla.)
64. Bryce Heard, 6-5, 170, SF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
65. Eric Reibe, 6-11, 215, C, The Bullis School (Md.)
72. Cam Ward, 6-6, 190, SF, Largo (Md.)
74. Aleks Alston, 6-7, 170, PF, Kenwood Academy
75. Chance Mallory, 5-10, PG, St. Anne's-Belfield School (Va.)
80. Jackson Keith, 6-5, 175, SG, Southern (N.C.)
87. Xavion Staton, 7-0, 190, C, Sierra Vista (Nev.)
92. Chuck Love III, 6-5, 180, SF, Southwest (Neb.)
108. Kaden Magwood, 6-2, 160, SG, Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
109. Silas Barksdale, 6-8, 205, PF, Woodside (Va.)
116. Spencer Ahrens, 6-9, 210, PF, St. Martin Secondary School (Ont.)
123. Zymicah "Mikey" Wilkins, 6-8, 210, PF, Christ School (N.C.)
138. Colt Langdon, 6-7, 205, SF, Millbrook (N.C.)