Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The first evaluation period of the spring is this weekend, with another to come next weekend to close out the month of April. The strange thing about those recruiting opportunities — coaches getting out on the road to see high school recruits — is there's next to zero buzz about it.
The focus now is the transfer portal and figuring out what 2023-24 rosters will look like instead of Class of 2024 recruits who can't start signing until November. It's simple. Coaches can't really be worried about a roster two years from now when next season's group is far from finalized. Plus, with the emphasis on the portal, high school recruiting has dropped just a bit in significance.
Illinois has one commit in the Class of 2024 in St. Rita forward Morez Johnson Jr. There's no telling where else the Illini will turn in that class given the uncertainty of what the roster needs will be. That won't necessarily change even after the 2023-24 roster is set. Next offseason could have (and probably will have) the same kind of roster churn.
Brad Underwood stressing the importance of staying old means a continued reliance on transfers. So smaller high school recruiting classes. Maybe two more along with Johnson? A point guard and a wing?
But where would Illinois go from there? Swing for the fences with high profile recruits like Boogie Fland and Isaiah Elohim? Lean into Chester Frazier's recruiting territory with Daquan Davis and Jonathan Powell? Or go full-on in-state recruiting by pairing Carlos Harris III and Cole Certa with Johnson?
Maybe three guys from the state of Illinois would stick around with the Illini. And going that route wouldn't exactly be a reach.
Johnson averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for St. Rita (24-11). Harris put up 12 points, five assists and four rebounds per game for Curie (20-11), and Certa had averages of 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for Class 2A state runners-up Bloomington Central Catholic (26-12).