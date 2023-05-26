Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Offseason discussion in college basketball is almost squarely rooted in which players are leaving and which are coming. The transactional nature of the sport has exploded with the transfer portal, and that's what drives offseason interest.
The players that stay? Perhaps not so much, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood was pleased with what he saw from the likes of Dain Dainja, Luke Goode, Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Niccolo Moretti this spring during the team's workouts.
"Those guys are what we call extremely high character guys," Underwood said. "Those guys are excited about being at the University of Illinois. They're excited about the direction. We had an incredible spring. It was so nice to see Luke healthy. The improvement Ty Rodgers made. Ty Rodgers is going to have a phenomenal year. He's confident in his jumpshot and has put in a ton of work.
"Niccolo Moretti has put in 14 pounds already since January and his arrival. You're talking about a point guard who is adept at playing in ball screens. Dain Dainja has dropped down and is about 250 (pounds) right now. I think he's in position to really become one of the dominant centers and big guys in our league. We need him to be a more consistent rebounder. Boy, he's skilled."