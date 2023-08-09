Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Pulling Quincy Guerrier out of the transfer portal this offseason was a win-win for Brad Underwood. The Illinois coach had pursued the 6-foot-8 Canadian forward for five years, and after missing in high school and in Guerrier's first foray in the portal the Illini finally got him. Adding Guerrier also served to fulfill Underwood's offseason goal of getting older, as he turned 24 in May and played high-level basketball at Syracuse and Oregano for two seasons apiece.
"He's been literally dominant on the glass from day one," Underwood said. "Here's a guy that day in and day out can win any of our shooting contests or shooting drills. He's a very, very good three-point shooter. He can space it. He's worked really hard on his ball handling, putting him in position to play into some matchup issues.
"His maturity and his poise is very evident. You can tell he's a guy that's been through it and been through it at a high level. He's been coached very well. The transition has been very easy for him. He gives us some great versatility because he's big and strong — we can play some small ball 5 with him or he can slide to the 3."