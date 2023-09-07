Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Rivals' first crack at the Class of 2026 rankings dropped Wednesday, and Illinois is still targeting the best of the best. The first edition of the 2026 rankings goes 65 deep. The Illini have offered 12 of them (so far).
Let's break down some players who won't be on college rosters until the 2026-27 season:
— First, the full list of ranked 2026 prospects with an Illinois offer (12 of 20 total):
- No. 7 Alex Constanza, 6-5, SF, Westminster Academy (Fla.)
- No. 12 T.J. Crumble, 6-8, PF, Richmond Heights (Ohio)
- No. 18. Jashawn Andres, 6-5, SG, Little Rock Christian (Ark.)
- No. 19 Marcus Johnson, 6-1, PG, Garfield Heights (Ohio)
- No. 30 Adam Oumiddoch, 6-6, SF, Bishop O'Connell (Va.)
- No. 31 Chidi Nwigwe, 6-6, SG, Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
- No. 40 Toni Bryant, 6-9, PF, North Tampa Christian (Fla.)
- No. 42 Jonathan Sanderson, 6-3, PG, Saline (Mich.)
- No. 48 Gabe Sularski, 6-5, SG, Benet Academy
- No. 51 Sinan Huan, 7-0, C, Windermere Preparatory School (Fla.)
- No. 60 Rivers Knight, 6-8, C, Combine Academy (N.C.)
- No. 61 Brandon Bass Jr., 6-5, SG, Windermere Preparatory School (Fla.)
— Sularski is the only Illinois native in Rivals' top 65 prospects in the Class of 2026. Notable about the Benet Academy guard is he didn't play varsity last season for a senior-laden Redwings team that finished as Class 4A state runners-up.
— Illinois has targeted a pair of ranked teammates in Huan and Bass. Those two aren't the only teammates on Illinois' 2026 recruiting board. The Illini have also offered Bishop McNamara (Md.) guards Prince-Alexander Moody and Qayden Samuels.
— Constanza and Crumble are both five-star recruits. At the top of the rankings are Prolific Prep (Calif.) teammates A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes. There's an argument to be made that Dybantsa, who is one of several high-profile transfers this season for Prolific Prep, is also the top high school recruit in the country regardless of class. Cooper Flagg, who reclassified to 2024, and 2025 forward Boozer are also in that conversation. Dybantsa, a 6-foot-7 wing, dominated at Peach Jam in July and was the leading scorer at the event — by 4.6 points per game on Dylan Harper — playing up for Expressions.
— Bass is the son of former NBA forward Brandon Bass. He's not the only legacy recruit ranked in the Rivals65 for the Class of 2026. That group includes Eljiah Williams (son of Detroit Pistons coach and 10-year NBA pro Monty Williams), Alijah Arenas (son of 11-year NBA pro Gilbert Arenas) and Tahj Ariza (son of 19-year pro and NBA champion Trevor Ariza).