Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The 2023-24 Big Ten men's basketball schedule hasn't even been released yet, and practices for that season (you know, the one that's about to happen) start at the end of the month.
That schedule will be the last of the 14-team Big Ten. The conference's expansion westward starts in 2024-25, and the basketball schedule for an 18-team conference won't look anything like it does now. Odds are the 20-game schedule is expanded. The idea of a "true" champion are out the window given that would take a 34-game slate, but 20 probably won't cut it anymore.
More Big Ten games also means playing more than two conference opponents in December. The league added those early December games in 2017-18. Just two won't be enough anymore.
I've asked Brad Underwood about how the Big Ten might change its basketball schedule in the wake of expansion — both when it was just 16 and again when it became 18. That's a task he said he's leaving up to the conference to figure out, but he did present an intriguing idea.
How about a group of Big Ten teams heading to a neutral site and getting in a few games all at once?
I like it. And not just because in my thoughts on the matter I picked Las Vegas for the Illini. The locations matter. I tried to pick sites with arenas without a permanent basketball tenant to ensure enough open dates at the right time of year (after New Year's, but before classes resume in January across the league).
Three locations. Six teams each. Three games apiece, playing every other day, in a week spent on location. And nobody can complain about the cost because the Big Ten just signed a $7 billion media rights deal.
Here's how I see it with teams randomly assigned (except for the Illini in Vegas):
Las Vegas (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Teams: Illinois, USC, Indiana, Ohio State, Nebraska, Washington
Stage 1 Games
Illinois vs. Washington
USC vs. Indiana
Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Stage 2 Games
Illinois vs. Ohio State
USC vs. Nebraska
Indiana vs. Washington
Stage 3 Games
Illinois vs. USC
Washington vs. Nebraska
Ohio State vs. Indiana
Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)
Teams: Purdue, UCLA, Oregon, Maryland, Rutgers, Minnesota
Stage 1 Games
Purdue vs. UCLA
Maryland vs. Oregon
Rutgers vs. Minnesota
Stage 2 Games
Purdue vs. Minnesota
Maryland vs. UCLA
Oregon vs. Rutgers
Stage 3 Games
Purdue vs. Rutgers
Maryland vs. UCLA
Oregon vs. Minnesota
Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)
Teams: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State
Stage 1 Games
Michigan State vs. Northwestern
Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Michigan vs. Penn State
Stage 2 Games
Michigan State. vs. Wisconsin
Iowa vs. Michigan
Northwestern vs. Penn State
Stage 3 Games
Michigan State vs. Penn State
Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Northwestern vs. Michigan