Brad Underwood occasionally references his days as a junior college coach. That's where his path led him at the start of his coaching career and again after a decade at Western Illinois.
Underwood went from graduate assistant at Hardin-Simmons to running his own program at Dodge City Community College (Kan.) from 1988-92. After his long stint with the Leathernecks, he was back at it as the coach at Daytona Beach Community College (Fla.).
The connection Underwood can draw from his days as a JUCO coach now comes in what's turned into annual roster turnover. A JUCO coach flips half his roster each year. Now Division I coaches are experiencing the same.
Illinois went through another round of roster churn this offseason. While seven players returned, the Illini still added three transfers and two freshmen. The makeup of those newcomers is the difference. The three transfers, all fifth-year players, have made for an easier onboarding process than the freshmen-heavy group ahead of the 2022-23 season.
That sum total of Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon's experience is the kicker.
"You're talking about a guy in Marcus and Justin and Quincy coming into a program with 90-100 games under their belt," Underwood said.
The numbers are actually higher. Domask played 106 games at Southern Illinois, Guerrier played 131 combined between and Syracuse and Oregon and Harmon had 58 at Utah Valley after two seasons at Barton Community College (Kan.).
"You've got an experience standpoint that is really nice," Underwood continued. "You've also got a maturity side of things — physical and emotional — and the actual experience of playing in games. They understand that. They're very matter of fact in their approach and what they do in terms of how they work.
"It's just getting up to speed with our terminology and how we do things. That's been very seamless. As easy, maybe, as any group we've ever had."