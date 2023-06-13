Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois went 15-2 at State Farm Center last season. The .882 winning percentage was the best at home since 2006. The 12 sellouts, including every Big Ten game, were the most in 15 years.
Interest hasn't exactly waned in the Illini. Basketball school. (Golf, too, of course). And Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins opting for another season in Champaign means expectations are as high as ever.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale.
- 100 Level-Public – $699
- 100 Level-Faculty/Staff – $562
- Sideline-Public – $546
- Sideline-Faculty/Staff – $437
- Baseline-Public – $440
- Baseline-Faculty/Staff – $352
- Mobile Pass – $260
Season tickets are also on sale for Illinois women's basketball. Shauna Green pulled off one of the more impressive one-year turnarounds in 2022-23, guiding the Illini to 22 wins, an NCAA tournament appearance for the first time in 20 years and the program's first AP Top 25 ranking in even longer.
Fans started showing up at State Farm Center, too. The Illini drew their fifth-best, single-season home attendance in program history, and Green was the first Illinois women's basketball coach to bring in 50,000-plus fans in their first season.
Access to loge seating has been added at State Farm Center for the first time for women's basketball games this coming season. More seats have also been added to the reserved season ticket option.
- General Admission – $50
- Floor – $65
- Reserved – $85
- Volleyball & Women's Basketball General Admission Combo – $90
- Loge – $99
- Courtside – $150