Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions is regularly one of the best high school tournaments in the state each season. This year is no different, and the field is now set for the 18th iteration of the event (that's really four mini tournaments in one) running Nov. 21-25 in Washington.
Several Illinois recruiting targets will be playing. Here are the teams to watch:
Maumelle (Ark.) — Class of 2026 wing Jacob Lanier
Evansville Reitz (Ind.) — Class of 2027 wing Jaylan Mitchell; Class of 2026 forward Braylen Langley (no offer, but unofficial visit this coming weekend)
Wauwatosa West (Wis.) — Class of 2025 center Kai Rogers
Vashon (Mo.) — Class of 2025 forward Nicholas Randall
Lawrence North (Ind.) — Class of 2025 guard Azavier Robinson
North Tampa Christian (Fla.) — Class of 2026 forward Toni Bryant