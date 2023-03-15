College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illinois Ohio St Basketball
Buy Now

Terrence Shannon Jr. drives to the basket between Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of Sunday’s Big Ten game in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete/AP

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named an All-District selection Tuesday by both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The 6-foot-6 senior split All-Big Ten honors last week, earning a First Team selection by the league coaches and a Second Team pick by the conference media.

Shannon has been one of the top transfers in the country this season. The Chicago native leads Illinois in scoring and ranks sixth in the Big Ten at 17.1 points per game. He's also second in the conference in made free throws (156) and free throw attempts (197), while leading the Illini with 38 steals and checking in at second on the team in assists (2.9 apg) and fourth in rebounding (4.7 rpg).

USBWA District V honors

(Players eligible play for teams in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin).

All-District Team

Souley Boum, Xavier

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Zach Edey, Purdue

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue

Coach of the Year: Matt Painter, Purdue

