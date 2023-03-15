Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named an All-District selection Tuesday by both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The 6-foot-6 senior split All-Big Ten honors last week, earning a First Team selection by the league coaches and a Second Team pick by the conference media.
Shannon has been one of the top transfers in the country this season. The Chicago native leads Illinois in scoring and ranks sixth in the Big Ten at 17.1 points per game. He's also second in the conference in made free throws (156) and free throw attempts (197), while leading the Illini with 38 steals and checking in at second on the team in assists (2.9 apg) and fourth in rebounding (4.7 rpg).
USBWA District V honors
(Players eligible play for teams in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin).
All-District Team
Souley Boum, Xavier
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Zach Edey, Purdue
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue
Coach of the Year: Matt Painter, Purdue