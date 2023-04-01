Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
No, this isn't an April Fool's Day joke. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is in the transfer portal, and at least two Illinois players don't find it outlandish to think about public enemy No. 1 in Champaign becoming their new teammate.
Dickinson might not have endeared himself to Illinois fans the past three seasons, but Coleman Hawkins and Sencire Harris seem willing to let bygones be bygones. Why not? Dickinson never actually beat the Illini in his time with the Wolverines.
There's actually some merit to the idea. Some of Illinois' best basketball the past few years came with an offense built around a 7-footer. Dickinson isn't quite as physically dominant as Kofi Cockburn was, but the now former Michigan big man can get work done in the post at 7-1 and 260 pounds. The three-time All-Big Ten center averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds in 2022-23 and shot 42.1 percent from three-point range. All good things.
But would Illinois get involved in Dickinson's transfer recruitment? Why not? The Illini recruited him out of high school and then watched him in the Big Ten the last three years. There's familiarity. Dickinson is also a lefty, which earns bonus points from Brad Underwood.
And, mostly, the storyline would be too good if the guy that called Illinois fans "annoying" wound up playing at Illinois. I'm here for it.