Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
If Illinois' loss at Purdue on Sunday seemed familiar, that's because it was. Slow start. Big halftime deficit. Comeback attempt. Just with a loss this time instead of a win like some of the others.
Here's more of what the Illini had to say after the 76-71 loss.
Brad Underwood: "It’s been our inability to execute on the offensive side early has been real problematic. It doesn’t matter what we draw up or if we practice it the day before. We just haven’t been good enough. You have to execute. You can’t just play one pass and dribble drive it against teams in the Big Ten. It’s gotten us in trouble."
Luke Goode: "You’ve got to try to stay consistent. Consistency wins games. Being able to put two halves together is something that we really need to focus on. Credit to Purdue. They were 6 of 12 from three in the first half with four turnovers to our 11. Everything they needed to do, they did."
Coleman Hawkins: "It just shows where we’re at right now maturity wise. We didn’t give up. We’re always going to fight. We’re always going to be a tough team. I think the reason why we’ve been winning the last few years is we’re always tough."