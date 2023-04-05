Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor updated his NBA draft big board and mock draft (first round only) on Tuesday. Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. was included in the former, but not the latter. The projection for the Illini guard from O'Connor lines up with where Shannon is consistently being placed on mock drafts ... an early-ish second round pick.
Here's some of the breakdown (both strengths and weaknesses) on Shannon that describes the Chicago native as shades of Charlotte Hornets wing and nine-year pro Kelly Oubre Jr. and called the Illinois guard a "ballhawk defender who also provides microwave scoring."
A plus? Shannon in the half court is "an aware cutter and loves to catch and go with straight-line drives to the rim. He needs little space to rise over defenders for dunks."
A minus? "He hasn’t defended as well as an upperclassman. There are matchups during which he gets roasted. Effort isn’t the same as it was before his underclassman years with Texas Tech. Though he carries a heavier offensive workload, he should still maintain his tone-setting approach from years prior."