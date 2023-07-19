Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
NBA free agency is into its third week after a July 1 start and a cavalcade of moves in the first 24 hours. A move that still hasn't been made? Ayo Dosunmu landing somewhere, anywhere, for his third NBA season.
The former Illinois guard still has a qualifying offer he can sign with the Chicago Bulls — a one-year deal worth $5.2 million — but he hasn't. Not yet. Plus, there's been nothing concrete about a potential long-term contract with Chicago or another team forcing the issue with an offer the Bulls could then match given Dosunmu's restricted free agent status.
Whether Dosunmu winds up back in Chicago in 2023-24 was part of the conversation on the latest "Bulls Talk" podcast with K.C. Johnson, Jason Goff and Tony Gill. (Fast forward to the 28:48 mark).
"They're at 12 guaranteed contracts, and, to me, the rotation — at least the first nine — is pretty set," Johnson said. That would be Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig, Jevon Carter and Andre Drummond.
"Sometimes (Chicago coach Billy Donovan) likes to play 10, but they're lacking some size. That 10th guy may be like a Javonte Green/Derrick Jones Jr. clone of those kind of guys. Ayo's kind of the odd man out right now. This is just restricted free agency. He's got a qualifying offer. There's not been much buzz about a big offer sheet coming for him. My read, as I've said before, is that they're either trying to drive his price down on a multi-year deal or dangle him in a sign-and-trade situation to maybe get a bigger target."