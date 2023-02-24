Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois and Northwestern combined for 13 assists on 44 made shots Thursday night at State Farm Center. The Illini's Matthew Mayer and Wildcats' Chase Audige and Tydus Verhoeven were the game leaders with two assists apiece.
It wasn't so much a set your teammates up to score kind of game, as it was a go get a bucket on your own night in Champaign. Illinois had the superior bucket getter in the second half in senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 24 of his 26 points in the 18 second half minutes he played.
"That's the one thing that this team can do that I love about our ability is we can play isolation basketball," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "When stuff breaks down — and stuff breaks down the further you go — you've got to have some dudes who can go get one. We have multiple guys who can go do that."