Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Big Ten's uneven schedule creates scenarios like this season where Illinois and Michigan only play once. Just like Illinois and Iowa played just once. When you consider which teams have been the Illini's biggest/fiercest rivals the last few seasons, it's almost malpractice by the conference not to pit Illinois against Michigan or Iowa twice in the regular season.
That lone matchup with the Wolverines starts at 6 p.m. It's a Michigan team Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he thought might be the most talented in the Big Ten.
"It starts with Hunter (Dickinson)," Underwood said. "Hunter's been around now it seems like forever. Outstanding player. Outstanding passer. Like so many other bigs in this league, he can hurt you with the pass as much as his ability to score being (7-foot-1 and 255 pounds). He's turned into a (40.4) percent three-point shooter. Then you add (Kobe) Bufkin, who's made the jump probably somewhere into the mid-first round draft pick talk from a freshman who averaged 3-4 points a game to a guy that had 28 in their last game. An elite athlete, very good shooter.
"Dug (McDaniel) has really matured as a freshman this year at the point. He's playing great. You throw (Michigan coach Juwan Howard's) son, Jett, into the mix. He's been out with an ankle. I would expect him to play. He's one of the elite shooters in college basketball at 6-8. He has uncanny ability to make stepbacks at a really high level and can really space the floor."