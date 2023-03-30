Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Dain Dainja's role changed multiple times during his debut season for Illinois. He was the first big off the bench to start the year. Then transitioned into the starting lineup as the Illini reverted to the scheme they ran the season prior with Dainja in the Kofi Cockburn role.
Dainja ultimately started the final 21 games of the season. His minutes weren't necessarily consistent during that span and dropped down the stretch. But the 6-foot-9 forward is returning for another crack at it in 2023-24.
The expectation from Illinois coach Brad Underwood is more. More from Dainja after he averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first full season on the court.
"I call Dain a freshman because it was his freshman year in terms of actually playing," Underwood said. Dainja played briefly in three games at Baylor before transferring to Illinois during the 2021-22 season.
"He had a tough road coming off the foot injury," Underwood continued. "He spent most of last year just trying to get back into shape and dealing with the foot injury. Talk about a guy who had a really good year. He was a really, really effective defender. He was excellent in our drop coverage. He was a big part of our shot blocking being what it was.
"It’s just a matter of now he’s got experience. Now he’s seen double teams. Now he has seen what other big guys are like and what he can get away with and do. The old saying is the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores, and Dain is truly that in terms of playing experience and minutes. I’m excited."