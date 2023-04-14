Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
That Brad Underwood would recruit someone to whom a favorable comparison to Thomas Walkup could be made isn't all that surprising. The former Stephen F. Austin guard (forward, center ... he kind of did it all) is clearly one of Underwood's favorite players.
Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers gives off some Walkup vibes in terms of his versatility. And now, so does incoming Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask, whose Underwood apparently played a key role.
"A lot of similarities with Thomas," Underwood said of Domask. "We did a lot of the same things with Thomas, who was a matchup problem throughout his whole career. Marcus is a guy who’s brought the ball up the court. He’s a guy who plays in post-ups. I love that versatility. One thing they both have in common is they’re great passers with a high IQ. I think Marcus is a better shooter at this point of his career than Tom was, but a lot of similarities."