How much value do recruiting rankings have these days? Landing high-level, young talent is still important, probably, but the work teams do in the transfer portal will likely make a bigger impact on the ensuing season. Get old, stay old, right? But recruiting rankings for high school prospects still exist, so let’s talk about them. Rivals finalized its 2023 rankings this week. Here’s where Illinois and the Big Ten stand:
Coming to Champaign
Both of Illinois’ incoming freshmen were ranked in the final Rivals150 for the Class of 2023. Both also dropped a few spots in the latest version. Amani Hansberry checks in at No. 83 (down six spots), while Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn wound up at No. 104 (down four spots). From a positional standpoint, Rivals ranks Hansberry as the No. 5 center in the class behind Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Dennis Evans (Louisville), Baye Fall (Arkansas) and J.P. Estrella (Tennessee). Gibbs-Lawhorn is the No. 24 overall point guard in the class.
Big Ten’s best
Michigan State has the Big Ten’s highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals150 in Xavier Booker. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward and five-star prospect checks in at No. 15. The Spartans also have the Big Ten’s second-highest ranked recruit in the class in Coen Carr at No. 32. The four-star forward made one of the biggest leaps in the class, climbing 62 spots from the previous ranking. The top non-Michigan State recruit is future Maryland wing Deshawn Harris-Smith at No. 35, although the Spartans have the next on the list, too, with News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jeremy Fears Jr. at No. 36.
Big Ten’s best (Part II)
It should come as no surprise, then, that Michigan State has the top overall recruiting class in the Big Ten. The Spartans’ four-man class ranks fourth behind Kentucky, Duke and UConn, with four-star guard Gehrig Normand (No. 81) giving the Spartans four Rivals150 recruits. Ohio State’s class is also in the top 10 — at No. 10 — with a trio of Rivals150 prospects in four-star wing Devin Royal (No. 45), four-star guard Taison Chatman (No. 46) and four-star wing Scotty Middleton (No. 52).