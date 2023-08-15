Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Interested in hearing more about the Illinois men's basketball team? Want a chance to see the new team in person? Well, tickets are still available for the C-U Kiwanis Men's Basketball Tip Off Event scheduled. The cost is $50, and they can be purchased here or by contacting Joy Owen at Webber & Thies Law Offices, jowen@webberthies.com or (217)-367-1126.
For more details contact Doug Fink at dfink55@gmail.com or call 217-714-5204.
Tickets can be purchased through Thursday. The annual event — what used to be the postseason banquet — will be held Tuesday, Aug., 22 with a 5 p.m. start at the iHotel Conference Center.
Next week's event will include a cocktail social hour and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and the team — players, coaches and staff — will be introduced. Illinois coach Brad Underwood will preview the 2023-24 team.
Illinois moved away from its annual postseason banquet after the 2021-22 season. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the previous two, but it was the Illini that did away with the spring event. Mostly because the new world of offseason roster machinations in the transfer portal era made it unclear which players might actually still be around.
The change to a fall event came last August as a preview of the 2022-23 season. This year's event will be the 99th iteration.
"I think it speaks volumes to the power of Illinois basketball — 99 years," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Just the legacy and the history and the tradition. The hair on the back of my neck stands up when you mention that. That just doesn't happen everywhere.
"We should all feel so thankful and blessed that that's our program. The time change to the fall is very beneficial. It's a great opportunity for our fans to really get to know our players and get to know them a little earlier. The portal has obviously changed a lot of stuff that happens in the spring. It's great to partner with Kiwanis and be associated with them and all they do."