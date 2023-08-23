Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois had a playing time goal during its three-game run in Spain.
Illinois had a playing time goal during its three-game run in Spain. Think equality. Not everyone played the same number of minutes, of course. Terrence Shannon Jr. got most of the second half off against Valencia after lighting them up in the first half. Plus, the Illini staff already knows what it has in Shannon. Same for Coleman Hawkins.
Three games in Spain allowed the staff to get a closer look at its newcomers like transfers Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon and freshmen Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry.
The regular shuffle of players on and off the court in Spain also allowed for some lineup experimentation. A little tinkering to find which lineups works the best. It's part of the analytical approach the Illinois staff has taken in the aftermath of its trips.
"How we scored; how we got stops," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said was part of what was being analyzed. "We'll use that as kind of a footprint as we head into fall."
Underwood said there wasn't a single particular lineup that he liked more than the rest. A strong defensive group featured Ty Rodgers, Terrence Shannon Jr., Luke Goode, Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins.
"Defensively, that team was pretty imposing," Underwood said. "We had another one where we had Sencire (Harris) at the 2, slid Terrence to the 3, had Luke at the 4 and Dain (Dainja) at the 5. They were equally as good defensively. A lot of options there.
"We played a little bit of small ball sliding Quincy to the 5 some. I think we've got a lot of things to play with and a lot of things to continue to grow and learn from."