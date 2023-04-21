Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
There are still transfer moves to be made in the Big Ten, but plenty of talent has made its way into the league already this offseason. Here's a look at 10 of the best:
1. Ace Baldwin, Penn State
Baldwin followed Mike Rhoades from VCU to Penn State, and the Nittany Lions’ new coach had to have been thrilled. Baldwin was both the A-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23 and is the type of gritty point guard Rhoades can build a program around at Penn State.
2. Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Of the two frontcourt additions the Hoosiers made this offseason, Ware was the least productive in 2022-23. Ball State transfer Payton Sparks played a bigger role with the Cardinals than Ware did at Oregon. But the latter wasn’t a five-star, top 10 recruit in the Class of 2022 for no reason. A change of scenery could unlock all of that real potential.
3. Ben Krikke, Iowa
The Hawkeyes continue to try to replicate the Luka Garza experience. They haven’t totally hit that level, but Filip Rebraca turned into a productive big man in the Big Ten in his two years in Iowa City, Iowa, and Krikke arrives at a better starting point than Rebraca did from North Dakota. Krikke, a three-time All-Missouri Valley pick, averaged 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last season for the Beacons.
4. Marcus Domask, Illinois
Illini coach Brad Underwood values versatility — especially when said versatility comes with a healthy dose of high-level passing ability — and Domask fits the bill. The former Southern Illinoi wing put up 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Salukis last season, and if he can bump up his three-point shooting could be a real threat for the Illini.
5. Mike Mitchell Jr., Minnesota
Minnesota’s guard play was an issue in 2022-23, so it wasn’t surprising to see coach Ben Johnson address that in the portal. Like immediately. Mitchell was one of the earlier transfer commits this offseason. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 11.3 points, five assists and 4.1 rebounds last season at Pepperdine and shot 44 percent from three for good measure.
6. Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Derrick Walker’s departure opened up a spot in the Nebraska frontcourt, and Mast fills it. The former Bradley big man — one of several former MVC standouts now in the Big Ten — put up 13.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season and could give the Huskers some interesting stretch 5 options after making 35 percent of his limited three-point attempts.
7. Caleb Love, Michigan
Love is one of the more high profile transfers this offseason. A former consensus top 15 recruit. A three-year starter at North Carolina. Averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. Sounds like he should be higher on this list. Might be if he hadn’t gained a reputation as a chucker. Love is a career 36 percent shooter overall and 32 percent shooter from three.
8. Jamison Battle, Ohio State
Minnesota’s loss was Ohio State’s gain if Battle can regain his form from 2021-22. The combination of injuries and an overmatched Minnesota team saw Battle’s production and efficiency drop this past season. But his first in the Big Ten? That’s something the Buckeyes would embrace given he put up 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from three.
9. Justin Harmon, Illinois
Harmon’s role in Champaign will depend on what happens with Terrence Shannon Jr. Should the Illini’s leading scorer last season stay in the NBA draft, Harmon will be a vital backcourt piece. Even if Shannon returns, the Utah Valley transfer will play an important role. His experience is key, and his production (14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season) isn’t something to scoff at.
10. AJ Storr, Wisconsin
The Badgers needed an infusion of talent, and Storr can provide it. The one-time Illinois commit showed off his ability as a true freshman starter at St. John’s, averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 37 percent from three in those 17 games. Storr wasn’t quite as efficient as a starter as he was coming off the bench, but his role (and usage) increased rather notably.