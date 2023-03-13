Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The transfer portal officially opens today for college basketball players. It will remain open for 60 days. And that's it. Want immediate eligibility for the 2023-24 season? Enter the portal at some point in those 60 days.
The portal will open with Illinois guard Skyy Clark entering it, per a report from On3's Joe Tipton. While Clark hasn't been with the team since early January after stepping away for what he called personal reasons, the freshman guard has remained on the roster.
So that will be the first official domino to fall for Illinois and the portal this "offseason." Whether more do is still up in the air. The Illini, of course, have more pressing issues with a 3:30 p.m. Thursday showdown with Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
"We haven't even talked about (the portal)," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "The timing makes no sense. I'm sure there will be some kid out there who will put his name in the portal and his team is probably playing. I don't know. I'm not a big fan of the portal, but it is what it is. I haven't given it two seconds of thought to be honest."