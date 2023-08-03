Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ty Rodgers had some breakout moments as a true freshman in 2022-23. He was at his best late in the season, putting up 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting with seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in Illinois' double overtime home win against Michigan. Putting up 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists made him one of the few Illini to play well in the loss at Penn State.
But there were some bumps in the road, too. Rodgers' playing time fluctuated through the first two-thirds of the season, including getting just 2 minutes in the early January loss at Northwestern. He also wasn't much of a shooter, attempting just a single three-pointer (a miss). It was an issue exacerbated by making just 12 of 31 free throws. (That's 38.7 percent shooting for anyone not doing the math at home).
The downs were just as important as the ups when it came to helping Rodgers prepare for year two with the Illini.
"Obviously, I had some struggles last year, but I definitely learned from those struggles," Rodgers said. "It's going to help me a lot this year. Even though I did go through those things, I was still there and I was still able to learn from those moments.
"Even when I'm sitting on the bench, I'm watching the guys in the game and what they're doing and how I might go off that and do that better. Even when I was not playing or even when I wasn't playing good, I was always a student of the game. It's going to help me in the long run."