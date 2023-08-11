Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ty Rodgers will be at the helm of the Illinois offense when the 2023-24 season starts the first full week of November. It wasn't exactly "Plan A" for the Illini. The all-out pursuit of RayJ Dennis and brief pairing with Jeremiah Williams showed where Brad Underwood's offseason priorities lay. Landing a veteran point guard was, in fact, the plan.
But that didn't happen. Dennis chose Baylor. Williams, after roughly three weeks committed to Illinois, reopened his recruitment and wound up at Rutgers. (Steve Pikiell was also in need of a point guard after Paul Mulcahy's late transfer to Washington).
So it will be Rodgers in C-U this coming season.
The dress rehearsal, in some sense, has been two games so far in Spain. Rodgers is averaging six points, seven rebounds and 2.5 assists. Not all that efficiently, though. The 6-foot-6 guard is shooting 36 percent from the field overall, hasn't attempted a three and has made 44 percent of his free throws. Plus an assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.25-to-1.
There's still growth to be had.
"I think it's just an understanding of being a quarterback and what that entails," Underwood said. "It's very vocal and understanding where and when the game goes. ... All those little subtleties. Reading the game. Getting guys involved. Understanding pace. Understanding the control of the game. Defensively, he's really, really good at that end of the court because a lot of times he can physically overpower people."