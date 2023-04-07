Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois will host Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask on Friday and Saturday. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein had the initial report. Interest is high in the 6-foot-6 wing, who played the past four seasons in Carbondale. Per Rothstein, Clemson, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Xavier, BYU and Iowa State are also in the mix.
Domask started all 106 games he played at SIU the past four seasons. He set career highs nearly across the board this past season, averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 45 percent overall, 35 percent from three-point range (on nearly five attempts per game) and 88 percent at the free throw line.
Illinois is on the hunt for multiple players in the portal this offseason with four open scholarships thanks to transfer losses of its own. Skyy Clark left the team in January and has since committed to Louisville. Jayden Epps, Brandon Lieb and RJ Melendez are also in the portal.