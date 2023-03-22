Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Dontrez Styles played sparingly in two seasons at North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing appeared in 45 games and averaged just 5.9 minutes of playing time across those two seasons.
So he's transferring. And Illinois is one of more than a dozen programs to have expressed some interest.
UNC sophomore transfer Dontrez Styles has heard from the following schools source tells @TransferPortal_— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) March 21, 2023
Georgetown
Seton Hall
Maryland
Pittsburgh
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Illinois
>> https://t.co/ELLdcRWmIh https://t.co/AWSeAZkxKu pic.twitter.com/EbCmoVQdaB
When Styles did play more? He was productive. The former four-star, top 70 recruit out of Kinston, N.C., played in double figures in nine games in his two seasons with the Tar Heels. Styles averaged 6.2 points and three rebounds in those games while shooting 62.9 percent overall and 35.7 percent from three-point range. A marked difference from his career averages of 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds as a 41.9 percent shooter.