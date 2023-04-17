Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Brad Underwood and Fred Hoiberg share a bond beyond basketball. The two Big Ten coaches are also wine aficionados. And gifting wine to each other hasn't been uncommon.
"I'll say this, when we beat Wisconsin at the end of (the 2021-22 season), I made sure to send him a message after the season that said, 'Alright, we just helped you win a championship,'" Hoiberg said. "I know he had a nice little bonus in his contract. About a week later, I had a case of wine on my front step. It was much appreciated."
Hoiberg said he set Underwood on the right path when it came to good wine. The Illinois coach didn't dispute that fact.
"Fred's got an unbelievable taste in wine," Underwood said. "He's part owner of winery, so everything I do I usually call him. I do have some really good wines for him."
Underwood has mentioned getting to sample Spanish wines as one part of Illinois' foreign tour of Spain this summer that he was most looking forward to. Turns out Hoiberg's thinking the same thing, too. Nebraska's also making that trip.
"We're going to be over there at the same time," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully, we can hit one of the rioja wineries together when we're over there."