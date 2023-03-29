Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The transfer portal was a major topic of conversation with Illinois coach Brad Underwood during his appearance on Monday Night Sports Talk at the Esquire. Here's more of what he had to say:
On the changing rules
"You’ve got the one-time transfer rule. You’ve got guys that are paying no attention to it that are back into it. You've got 4-2-4 guys — actually some good players — who have been at a four-year school gone to a junior college and now back to a four-year school and they want to transfer and can’t. What the rules are going to be is really hard to follow. It’s very different navigating some of that than it was even a year ago."
On getting old
"I think one of the big challenges we’re all facing, if you watched this year's tournament, is old won. The average age of San Diego State's players that play is 23 years of age. That's a big difference between an 18-year-old. We have two more years of COVID years. You have the widest discrepancy ever in age, and everybody’s trying to get old. Everybody's entering and everybody’s looking, and it’s challenging."